Shoaib Ibrahim buys first property in Mumbai, announces the big news with wife Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar may not be active on television but their stardom continues. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Both are actively sharing videos on YouTube that get lots of love. The couple often share glimpses from their personal life to keep fans entertained and updated. Shoaib and Dipika recently launched their own production house named Qalb Entertainment. They also released the music single under the banner titled Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan in which the couple featured. The song was highly appreciated by their fans.

Today, Shoaib shared another vlog on his YouTue channel featuing him and Dipika. The vlog starts with the duo celebrating the achievement of 10 million views on their song Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. As the video continued, Shoaib and Dipika revealed some good news to their fans. In the video, the couple was beaming with joy as Shoaib announces that he has bought his first house in Mumbai. The couple even credited their fans for always supporting them and showering so much love on them. At the end of the video, the actors also revealed that they have started prepping for a new song under their own production house, Qalb Entertainment.

Recently, Shoaib bought a new car and was snapped along with his family. The actor also shared that he sold off his old car, which he bought during his first wedding anniversary in 2019. It was a red car and the couple had shared several pictures back then.

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2018.

