Shoaib Ibrahim cannot stop blushing as Dipika Kakar pours love on him; Here are Shoaika's filmy romantic PICS

Shoaib Ibrahim went the Zakir Khan way as she shared mushy pictures with Dipika Kakar and said 'Yahan main pighal gaya.' Shoaika's romance is too cute to miss. Take a look.

'Love is a beautiful feeling that cannot be described in words,' but Telly Town's most adorable couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim has shown us various ways to express it. Shoaika (as lovingly called by fans) have redefined the meaning of love, companionship, and togetherness. Their love story is one of a kind and was filled with several ups and downs. However, ultimately, Dipika and Shoaib proved that 'if you truly love someone, you're bound to be with that person.'

Whenever the couple comes together in a single frame, their fans cannot stop gushing. And yesterday, Shoaib treated fans with some romantic pictures with Dipika and it has made them root for their beloved 'Shoaika' again. The actor shared some mushy photos with Dipika, wherein they are giving fans a glimpse of their 'filmy romance.' In the photos, Shoaib cannot stop blushing as Dipika plants a sweet kiss on his hand, and it is beyond cute. These aww-dorable pictures of Shoaika has surely brought a huge smile on their fans faces' and they cannot stop crushing over them.

Both, Shoaib and Dipika are dressed in beautiful traditional attires and make for a 'uber-stylish' couple. While they look gorgeous together, Shoaib's caption has also caught the attention of many. He took inspiration from ace-comedian Zakir Khan and wrote, 'Yahan main pighal gaya.' Well, Dipika and Shoaib look so pretty together, that it is difficult to take our eyes off their cuteness.

Check out Shoaika's filmy romantic photos here:

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, while Shoaib last featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The duo tied the knot in 2018, and since the have been spreading the magic of their chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

