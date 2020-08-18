  1. Home
  2. tv

Shoaib Ibrahim claps back at fan who asked what would he do if he had to choose either parents or Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim gives a 'befitting' reply to a fan who asked him if there comes a situation where he had to choose between his parents and wife Dipika Kakar. Here's what he said.
17726 reads Mumbai
Shoaib Ibrahim claps back at fan who asked what would he do if he had to choose either parents or Dipika KakarShoaib Ibrahim claps back at fan who asked what would he do if he had to choose either parents or Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love spending time with each other and are touted to be one of the most-loved couples of the Indian Television industry. The duo is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to interact with her fans. While Dipika treats her fans with posts and videos, Shoaib also likes interacting with followers through quick AMA sessions on Instagram. The actor is known for his quick and candid chatty sessions with fans and gets interactive quite often.

Yesterday (August 17, 2020), was yet another day when Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to do an 'Ask me anything' session. Just like all previous times, Shoaib was bombarded with questions about his family, favourite things to do, and some even asked the actor for pieces of advice relating to their personal issues. Shoaib answered all questions in the most candid way possible. However, there was one question by a fan that left Shoaib in a sour mood, but he still handled it very smartly. 

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar; See Pic

It so happened that a fan asked Shoaib what he would do if there comes a situation when he has to choose between his parents and his wife Dipika Kakar. The handsome hunk clapped back at the fan and gave a befitting reply to his question. Shoaib replied, 'You don't worry, such a situation would never arise. If you want to ask some made-up questions, then it's good to think of something better.' 

Take a look at Shoaib's reply to the fan here: 

Well, this is not the first time, the actor has given it back to fans who have asked very personal questions to him regarding Dipika Kakar and his family. Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in February 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They met on Sasural Simar Ka sets, fell in love, and became soulmates. What are your thoughts on Shoaib's stern reply? Let us know in the comment section below.

 ALSO READ: PICS: Dipika Kakar converting her handbag into umbrella as it rains during an impromptu photoshoot is adorable

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement