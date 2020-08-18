Shoaib Ibrahim claps back at fan who asked what would he do if he had to choose either parents or Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim gives a 'befitting' reply to a fan who asked him if there comes a situation where he had to choose between his parents and wife Dipika Kakar. Here's what he said.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love spending time with each other and are touted to be one of the most-loved couples of the Indian Television industry. The duo is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to interact with her fans. While Dipika treats her fans with posts and videos, Shoaib also likes interacting with followers through quick AMA sessions on Instagram. The actor is known for his quick and candid chatty sessions with fans and gets interactive quite often.

Yesterday (August 17, 2020), was yet another day when Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to do an 'Ask me anything' session. Just like all previous times, Shoaib was bombarded with questions about his family, favourite things to do, and some even asked the actor for pieces of advice relating to their personal issues. Shoaib answered all questions in the most candid way possible. However, there was one question by a fan that left Shoaib in a sour mood, but he still handled it very smartly.

It so happened that a fan asked Shoaib what he would do if there comes a situation when he has to choose between his parents and his wife Dipika Kakar. The handsome hunk clapped back at the fan and gave a befitting reply to his question. Shoaib replied, 'You don't worry, such a situation would never arise. If you want to ask some made-up questions, then it's good to think of something better.'

Take a look at Shoaib's reply to the fan here:

Well, this is not the first time, the actor has given it back to fans who have asked very personal questions to him regarding Dipika Kakar and his family. Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in February 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They met on Sasural Simar Ka sets, fell in love, and became soulmates. What are your thoughts on Shoaib's stern reply? Let us know in the comment section below.

