Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakar give a glimpse of their monsoon romance in new music video ‘Barsaat Ke Mausam’

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple fell in love during their show Sasural Simar Ka, and after a few years of dating, they got married in 2018. The couple has a happily married life and they have also worked together on music videos. The couple will be soon seen in a rainy season-based romantic track named Barsaat Ke Mausam and they have revealed the poster of the music video.

In the post shared by the actor, he revealed that it is the first time the couple will be in a monsoon-based romantic music video. In the poster, the couple looks stunning together. Shoaib has sported a white shirt and black trousers, while Dipika looked gorgeous in red with a thin border. The couple is seen drenched in rain as Shoaib lovingly touches his forehead with hers. He captioned, “‘Barsaat Ka Mausam’ aaya hai Our First Ever Baarish waala Romantic song releasing on 4th of July 2022 on @voila_digi.”

Dipika Kakar had shared about the special arrangement for Shoaib’s birthday on June 20. On Dipika’s youtube channel, the actress shared about the preparations for Shoaib’s birthday and showed how she made a cake for him. She also shared a glimpse of the late-night cake-cutting ceremony. She was delighted that everyone loved the cake. In the video, she also offered a glimpse of the special birthday gift for her husband, a white pair of sneakers from luxury brand Gucci, which approximately costs around Rs 77K.

