Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakar share health update of his father; Inform about admitting his Amma

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been going through a tough time since his father suffered a brain stroke the last weekend. The actors have been updating fans about the health of his father. Shoaib had earlier shared that his father was likely to get discharged after the operation, but it seems this is not the case now as there are complications. In the recent video shared by the actor, he has talked about the details of his father's health.

He said that the recent EMI report showed that the clot in his father’s head has become dense, which has made it difficult for his father to move or raise his hand. He added that things are a little bit in control but the next few hours are crucial. He also shared that his Amma (Nani) has also been admitted to the hospital as her vitals have become considerably low. Dipika said, “Hers is an extreme deficiency of B12 and anemia. There's a little heart-related problem due to age. Her platelets are also low."

They shared that they are more worried now because their Amma will have to go through numerous tests. But it is good that she is responding positively to the treatments provided to her and they are hoping that she will be back home very soon. The couple also thanked their fans for their constant support and prayers in their difficult times.