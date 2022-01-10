Shoaib Ibrahim drops a hint about upcoming project as he shares SELFIE with wife Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. Both enjoy a huge fan following on social media and are extremely active on YouTube. But, they have not been seen in any show for a long time and often their fans demand to see them together in a serial. Last they were seen together in the serial Sasural Simar Ka. The actress was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

But today, Shoaib has dropped a major hint on his Instagram stories by sharing a picture with his wife Dipika. Both are seen dressed in traditional attire and are looking stunning. He took to his Instagram stories and it looks like both have started shooting for their next project. Though the actor has not mentioned anything in the caption, he had revealed in one of his videos about the project. The couple also travelled to Rajasthan and also visited Ajmer Sharif.

In the selfie, Shoaib is seen dressed in a white kurta and Dipika is wearing a yellow kurta with her makeup done.

Take a look here:

Recently, Dipika had shared the poster of her next upcoming song ‘Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0’. “So Finally!!!! We r so excited to share this poster with you all! This one is extra special… Because not only is this an iconic song.. but is also one of our all time favourites. So here it is guys… Jiye To Jiye Kaise 2.0. Releasing on the 13th of Jan 2022 on @ishtarmusic !!! We r super excited how about you?”, the caption read.

