Shoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar; See Pic

Dipika Kakar donned the baker's hat again as she baked a delicious pineapple cake at home. The actress's husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim were all hearts for her skills. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar is a phenomenal actress, and there's no doubt about this fact. Apart from acting, Dipika is also an amazing cook, and we got a glimpse of her culinary skills, during her stint in Bigg Boss 12. However, just like many others, Dipika has been exploring and experimenting with her cooking skills during the lockdown. Much to everyone's surprise, the actress has enhanced her talent and is now a very good baker as well. Dipika often keeps sharing her recipes on social media with fans and motivates them to try their hands in the art of cooking.

Recently, the actress donned the baker's hat again as she baked a beautiful-looking and delicious pineapple cake at home. Dipika's dotting husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim were left smitten by her cooking talent and showered her with praises. Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he ended his 'weekend' cheat meal with Dipika's 'yummy' cake by sharing a picture of the dessert. He wrote, 'And I end my cheat meal with this, pineapple cake. You already know who has created this magic.'

On the other hand, Saba was all hearts for bhabhi Dipika's efforts, and couldn't stop gushing over her. Pouring compliments on Dipika, Saba wrote, 'Now I'm falling short of words to praise you, but your creativity is enhancing by each passing day. This cake looks so very appealing and is also absolutely delectable. Mashallah.'

Take a look at Dipika's pineapple cake here:

Meanwhile, Dipika recently stepped out for a day out with Shoaib and Saba as they tried getting used to the 'new normal.' They trio shopped in a mall and also sipped coffee at their favorite cafe together. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

