  1. Home
  2. tv

Shoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar; See Pic

Dipika Kakar donned the baker's hat again as she baked a delicious pineapple cake at home. The actress's husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim were all hearts for her skills. Take a look.
12802 reads Mumbai
Shoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar; See PicShoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar; See Pic

Dipika Kakar is a phenomenal actress, and there's no doubt about this fact. Apart from acting, Dipika is also an amazing cook, and we got a glimpse of her culinary skills, during her stint in Bigg Boss 12. However, just like many others, Dipika has been exploring and experimenting with her cooking skills during the lockdown. Much to everyone's surprise, the actress has enhanced her talent and is now a very good baker as well. Dipika often keeps sharing her recipes on social media with fans and motivates them to try their hands in the art of cooking.  

Recently, the actress donned the baker's hat again as she baked a beautiful-looking and delicious pineapple cake at home. Dipika's dotting husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim were left smitten by her cooking talent and showered her with praises. Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he ended his 'weekend' cheat meal with Dipika's 'yummy' cake by sharing a picture of the dessert. He wrote, 'And I end my cheat meal with this, pineapple cake. You already know who has created this magic.' 

ALSO READ: PICS: Dipika Kakar converting her handbag into umbrella as it rains during an impromptu photoshoot is adorable

On the other hand, Saba was all hearts for bhabhi Dipika's efforts, and couldn't stop gushing over her. Pouring compliments on Dipika, Saba wrote, 'Now I'm falling short of words to praise you, but your creativity is enhancing by each passing day. This cake looks so very appealing and is also absolutely delectable. Mashallah.' 

Take a look at Dipika's pineapple cake here: 

Meanwhile, Dipika recently stepped out for a day out with Shoaib and Saba as they tried getting used to the 'new normal.' They trio shopped in a mall and also sipped coffee at their favorite cafe together. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar left 'speechless' due to Shoaib Ibrahim's efforts for making her birthday special; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement