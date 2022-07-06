Shoaib Ibrahim excited to make his comeback in TV with the new show ‘Ajooni’

Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim has been missing from the small screen for some years now. The actor has been a part of shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Nach Baliye 8, and was last seen in the popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan. There is great news for the fans of the handsome actor, as he is making a comeback on small screens with his new show ‘Ajooni’. The actor opened up on his comeback and his completely different role in the show, with Etimes.

Excited about his return, actor Shoaib Ibrahim says, “I am very excited to be back on TV after three and a half years and even more exciting is my character of ‘Rajveer’ in the show ‘Ajooni’ which is totally different from Shoaib. I have never played such a character before. Yes! When this character was offered to me, I knew that I have to prepare myself in many ways, my attitude, my language, all these things I have to work on. I am eagerly waiting to come in front of the audience and know their reaction."

The story of Ajooni and Rajveer revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. He enjoys the smallest of joys in his heart and does not listen to anyone in front of him. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what will happen when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, stubborn Rajveer come face to face with each other.

Shoaib Ibrahim is married to his former co-star Dipika Kakar and the couple recently appeared in a music video, Barsaat Ka Mausam.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar share thoughts on turning producers and battling personal challenges