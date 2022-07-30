Shoaib Ibrahim gets injured while shooting for 'Ajooni'; Thanks fans for well wishes

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry, and he also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He rose to fame with the show Sasural Simar Ka and has worked in numerous other shows including Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. The actor had taken a break from daily soaps for some time and was focussing on other projects. He is now seen in a completely new role in the show ‘Ajooni’. The actor recently got injured during the shoot.

In the recent stories shared by Shoaib Ibrahim, we can see that his right hand is bandaged. It seems the actor got injured during the shooting of his new show Ajooni. He took to social media to thank his loyal fans for the best wishes.

With ‘Ajooni’ Shoaib Ibrahim is making his long-awaited return to television following the pandemic. The actor has returned to small screens with fervour and enthusiasm that is unmatched. The audience will get to observe Shoaib acting a part that is completely at odds with who he really is. Excited about his return, actor Shoaib Ibrahim says, “This has been a very challenging role for me and is still very different from my personality. Rajveer has a very different body language than Shoaib who is humble, simple and kind. Rajveer is quite impatient and stubborn than Shoaib. I’ve never ever played such rough and tough role before”.

In the show, Rajveer, who is portrayed by Shoaib Ibrahim, is an educated Punjabi man and an obstinate son. He doesn't pay attention to anyone in front of him and enjoys the little things in life.

