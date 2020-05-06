Shoaib Ibrahim gives an epic reply to a fan who asks him when Dipika Kakar and he will have a baby

Shoaib Ibrahim had the best reply to a fan who asked when he and wifey Dipika Kakar are planning for a baby. Here's what the Sasural Simara Ka actor said.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples in the Telly Town. Their journey to love is nothing less than a Bollywood movie. It wasn't a smooth sailing ride for them, but #Shoaika's true love made it all possible. The tied the knot in 2018, and since then have been sending 'couple goals' with their mad-in-love romance. Fans love their chemistry, and many even look up to them as an inspiration. While the two have always been open about their personal life with fans, some followers really want to know more.

The curiosity of fans has no boundaries, and some happen to just cross limits sometimes. This is what exactly happened with Shoaib recently. The handsome hunk decided to interact with fans through a 'Q and A' session on Instagram, and came across a personal question. The fan question might have got him miffed, but he handled it with utter ease and calm. It so happened that one fan asked him when he and Dipika are planning for a baby, and Shoaib had an epic reply for it.

The fan wrote, 'When are you planning to have a baby. Sorry it is your personal life but I felt like asking, so asked.'The actor had the best reply to it. He wrote, 'Why even try to ask when you know it is personal.' Well, we must say, Shoaib surely knows how to handle situations and not entertain people who shouldn't be.

Take a look at Shoaib's reply here:

For the unversed, Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka. The two are head-over-heels in love with each other, and don't shy away from showing it to the world. They are having a gala time in each other's company during quarantine and spending some quality time with their family. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

