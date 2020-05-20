Shoaib Ibrahim gives an EPIC reply to a fan who questioned him about wife Dipika Kakar's religion; Take a look

Shoaib Ibrahim had a savage reply to shut a fan who asked him to clarify if his wife Dipika Kakar is a Hindu or a Muslim. Here's what the Sasural Simara Ka actor said.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim broke many stereotypes when the two decided to tie the knot and have a happily ever after. It is said, 'Love sees no religion,' and the two proved it by following their heart. While many take Dipika and Shoaib's inter-caste marriage as an inspiration, some still try to bring up religious differentiation issues. And this is what happened exactly with the duo recently. Shoaib got questioned by a fan about wifey Dipika's religion now after marriage, but the actor had a befitting reply.

It all happened during a 'Q and A' session on Instagram when a fan asked Shoaib about clarifying Dipika's religion. The actor often interacts with fans, through 'Ask me anything' sessions on social media. More often than not, fans poke their nose in the duo's personal lives, by asking very private questions to them. And this time, one fan tried to give it a religious shape. The fan questioned, ' Please let me know your wife is Hindu or Muslim.' Yes, you read that right!

However, Shoaib is known for never backing out and standing by Dipika in all circumstances, and this time he did the same. Instead of ignoring the question, the handsome hunk decided to hit back with an epic reply. He wrote, 'Insaan achchi hai kya sirf itna hi kaafi nahi hai” (She is a good human being, isn’t that much enough?). Well, Shoaib's savage reply is surely winning hearts and it goes on to show that he can handle hatred with equal calm as he can handle love.

Take a look at Shoaib's savagery here:

On a similar note, Dipika and Shoaib exchanged wedding vows on February 22, 2018, in a nikaah ceremony. The two are living in their happy space and often keep sharing mushy pictures of their cute moments on their social media handles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

