Shoaib Ibrahim gives himself a pat on the back as wife Dipika Kakar finally hits the gym; See PHOTOS

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's lovey-dovey pictures are too adorable to miss on social media. Meanwhile, check out the actor's latest Instagram post.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are currently the most adorable couple in town and we know how! One look at their social media handles and we get to know the immense love they have for each other. The duo has been married for two years and often set major relationship goals for all others out there. We simply cannot stop gushing over their lovey-dovey pictures that sent the internet into a meltdown the moment they are shared on the platforms.

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a post in which he gives himself a pat on the back. Citing the reason behind the same, he has indirectly mentioned having convinced Dipika to hit the gym. Accompanying them is his sister Saba Khan too who can be seen in one of the pictures. The actor gives glimpses of a few candid moments with his wifey and sister at the gym and they are too cute to be missed!

Check out the post below:

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor looks dapper in a purple t-shirt and white cargo pants. Dipika Kakar, on the other hand, is wearing a loose red t-shirt and black track pants. Talking about the actress, she last featured in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum co-starring Karan V Grover. She played the role of an actress named Sonakshi in the same. For the unversed, Dipika was also announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. We still remember the moment when she got overwhelmed with emotions after having heard Shoaib’s voice message for her inside the house.

Credits :Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

