Shoaib Ibrahim has a savage reply to a fan who asked if his family forces Dipika Kakar to wear Indian clothes

Shoaib Ibrahim's answer to a fan's question if his family forces wife Dipika Kakar to wear traditional Indian clothes will win your hearts. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are not only one of the cutest couples but also one of the strongest in the Telly world. The duo is madly in love and stands by each other in whatever situation they are. The two broke many stereotypes and tied the know in an inter-caste marriage in 2018. While for many there is an inspiration for 'true love,' some others still try to bring in religious differences to bash them. However, the couple does not fall prey to such social media trolls, and Shoiab always has a befitting reply for them.

Some days ago, the Sasural Simar Ka actor was asked if his family forces wifey Dipika Kakar to wear traditional Indian clothes after marriage. It all happened during a 'Q and A' (question and answer) session on Instagram. It is here, where the fan pointed out fingers and questioned why Dipika is always seen donning a salwar-suit post their marriage and is that because the actor's family is pushing her to wear such clothes. While some other actors may have ignored the person trying to troll him, but Shoaib had a savage reply to suit the situation and give the fan a taste of his own medicine.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar played Gurmeet Choudhary's fiance in a movie starring Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff? Find Out

The Sasural Simar ka actor replied, 'I don’t think it is important for me to answer this question. My wife and I know the truth. Questions like this reveal the mentality of the person asking them. May God bless you.' Well, Shoaib's calm and composed answer to the question certainly won many hearts, and he showed everyone the right way to tackle trolls.

In the next question, a fan asked him how does he manage to handle trolls and what does love mean for him. Shoaib yet again gave a very logical answer saying, 'Trolls have nothing to do but get jealous of others and their achievements. The best thing to do is to ignore them. Life is beautiful because of love.' Well, Shoaib certainly knows how to protect his wife and family and teach trolls a lesson with his calmness. His attitude reminds us of, 'Kill them with kindness.'

Take a look at Shoaib's savage answer here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×