Shoaib Ibrahim keeps shooting despite his injury for the show ‘Ajooni’

Shoaib Ibrahim, who is presently playing the lead actor in the daily soap Ajooni, is one of the most popular actors in the Tv industry. He has always been winning the audience's hearts by portraying the strong character in his previous shows. The actor is seen playing a rowdy and angry young man in this show. As per recent reports, Shoaib was recently injured while shooting for the show.

The actor is playing the role of ‘Rajveer’ in this show with fervour and enthusiasm. While shooting for the show Ajooni, Shoaib got injured but that didn’t stop him from shooting. It reveals his dedication to his work and professionalism.

The show also features actress Aayushi Khurana in lead roles, and their pairing is getting lots of appreciation by the audience. The show has marked the comeback of Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Shoaib Ibrahim on daily soap.

Excited about his return to TV after a break of a few years, actor Shoaib Ibrahim says, “This has been a very challenging role for me and is still very different from my personality. Rajveer has a very different body language than Shoaib who is humble, simple and kind. Rajveer is quite impatient and stubborn than Shoaib. I’ve never ever played such rough and tough role before”.

About his show Ajooni

The protagonist of Ajooni is a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoaib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. In such a situation, it will be amusing to see what transpires when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, obstinate Rajveer come face to face with each other.

