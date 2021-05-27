Shoaib Ibrahim leaves wife Dipika Kakar impressed as he cooks her Chicken Korma recipe; Watch Video

Shoaib Ibrahim is back with another video and this time he has tried his wife-actress Dipika Kakar’s recipe.

Shoaib Ibrahim may not be much active on the television screen, but there is one place where his fans can see him. The actor is busy vlogging these days and shares new videos on his official YouTube channel. His wife and actress Dipika Kakar is also a vlogger and shares her videos too. She has millions of followers on her channel. But this time the actor has been winning hearts of his fans with his impressive cooking skills. He donned the chef’s hat and cooked his wife’s recipe.

Shoaib shared the video on both his official Instagram and YouTube channel. Since Dipika is in Agra shooting for her serial, her husband decided to cook Chicken Korma. He even video-called her to get some help. The video started with the actor cutting the onions and his nephew is also seen helping him. Then they headed over to the kitchen to start cooking. The actor was cooking with full precision and has impressed his wife. We can also see his sister Saba helping him.

Dipika wrote in the comments section as, “Maan gaye aapko..ab bass mai wapas aaun to aapke haath ka chicken khaana hai @shoaib2087” Actor also made his family taste it and they were seen complimenting his cooking skills in the vlog.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He played the role of Abhimanyu. He also made his Bollywood debut with the movie Battalion 609.

