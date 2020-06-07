Shoaib Ibrahim loves THIS more than Dipika Kakar and you'll be surprised to know what it is; Watch Video

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the cutest couples of Indian Television industry. But did you know not Dipika, there's something else that Shoaib loves more? Read on to know more.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love is not hidden from anyone. The two started as co-stars, became friends, and ultimately turned into soulmates. After battling several problems together, the duo tied the knot in February 2018, ever since then, they have been inseparable. From going out on dates to spending time together, Dipika and Shoaib love each other's company and never miss a chance to make the most of a moment. They are madly, truly, and compassionately in love with one another, and manage to steal some cute moments despite their hectic schedule.

But, did you know that there is something that Shoaib loves more than Dipika? Yes, you read that right! There's a thing that Shoaib adores more than Dipika, and you will be utterly surprised to know what it is. Well, fret not, it is a cup of tea. Yes, Shoaib loves his tea more than Dipika, and we're not just saying as we have proof. Just like many other couples, Shoaika (as lovingly called by fans), often make Titok videos, and they are quite popular on the platform too. So, in one of the videos, we get to know that a cup of tea is more dear to Shoaib that her beautiful wife Dipika.

In the video, we can see Dipika enjoying tea in the garden area, as Shoaib approaches her while singing a romantic song. Dipika is flattered to see her hubby in the oh-so-romantic mood and feels overwhelmed. However, Shoaib slowly comes and takes away the cup from Dipika, and it turns out that he was showering all that love for the beverage and not our beloved Dipika. And Dipika is left all upset and irritated for losing her cup of tea.

Well, don't worry, we all know that Shoaib loves Dipika unconditionally and the latter is also head-over-heels for him. Just like we said before, they cannot be separated by anyone, cause 'true love' stands in all circumstances. But, this video is surely one of the cutest by the couple, and it shows that their bond is stronger than anyone thinks. Not to miss, they look absolutely adorable together, and it is so hard to not fall in love with their lovey-dovey romance. They certainly give us major 'couple goals,' with their banter and equation.

Take a look at Shoaika's video here:

On the work front, rumours are abuzz that Dipika may be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and there are too many names coming out including , Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and more. But, only Ekta and the production house can suspend these speculations and give us the much-awaited names of the Naagin 5 cast. Until then, we will have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, the husband-wife duo is having a gala time together at their home in quarantine along with their family. What are your thoughts on Shoaika's video? Don't they just look cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

