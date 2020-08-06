Shoaib Ibrahim makes Dipika Kakar's birthday 'special' by baking cake at home; Actress overwhelmed by the love

Dipika Kakar received a special surprise from her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim on her birthday, as he baked a chocolaty birthday cake for her all by himself. Here's a glimpse of the actress's special birthday celebration with loved ones.

Dipika Kakar is beaming with happiness today. It is the actress's birthday, and her hubby Shoaib has made it 'extra special' by surprising her with a beautiful chocolaty cake made all by himself. Yes, you read that right! Shoaib baked a birthday cake for ladylove Dipika for the first time, leaving her mightly impressed and touched by his efforts. The beautiful actress took to her social media handle to give glimpses of her small and loving birthday celebration at home with her family.

The diva could not take her eyes off the delicious chocolate cake especially made by hubby Shoaib, and poured her heart out praising him. She shared pictures of her birthday celebration and looked utterly happy as she fed Shoaib a piece of the cake. Expressing her feelings, Dipika wrote a heartwarming note for Shoaib for making her feel extra loved and special every time. Dipika had never imagined that Shoaib would have stepped into the kitchen to bake a cake for her. But, his efforts left her speechless and she couldn't thank him enough for pampering her and loving her so much.

An excited and elated Dipika wrote, 'Yes, this has to be my first post. From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all. However, I could never imagine you step into the kitchen, and now you’ve done this. Thank you, Shoaib for making this beautiful cake for me all by yourself. It is the best cake for me for all my birthdays so far. This has made this birthday super special for me.'

Not only the cake, Shoiab, and family had also decorated the house beautifully with balloons and flowers. The theme of the birthday seemed to be 'pink' as everything was shining in this bright colour. Birthday girl Dipika also dolled up in a beautiful white and pink traditional salwar suit and looked gorgeous as ever. Shoaib tried to twin with her wifey as he decked up in a white t-shirt and denim, with a baby pink cap. The two looked super adorable together, and Shoaika fans couldn't keep calm.

Take a look at Shoaib's special birthday surprise for Dipika here:

This was the first time Shoaib baked a cake, but looking the outcome, it is hard to believe it is made by a first-timer. Well, it looks like the love Shoaib added to the cake has made it so appealing. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

