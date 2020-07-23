  1. Home
Shoaib Ibrahim is mighty impressed with Dipika Kakar as she cooks a scrumptious diet meal for him; Take a look

Shoaib Ibrahim is all hearts for wifey Dipika Kakar as she cooked his favourite diet meal. Here's what it was and how the Sasural Simar Ka actor reacted to it.
Dipika Kakar's love for Shoaib Ibrahim is not hidden from anyone. The actress can go all out for her husband and family's happiness. Recently, she did something that has captured Shoaib's heart and left her mighty impressed with Dipika. Well, the gorgeous diva surprised Shoaib with his favourite diet meal, and he showered her with praises. Dipika cooked a scrumptious and wholesome diet meal for Shoaib, which included chicken grill kebabs with salad and mint chutney. She presented the delicacy to him nicely, and Shoaib was swoon by her efforts. 

Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his 'diet meal' made by wifey Dipika as he sang praises for her. He wrote, Jab diet food itna khubsoorat lage. Dipika kaamal karte ho. (When diet food looks so delicious. Dipika you do wonders). Well, it seems like, Dipika is following the old saying, 'The way to a man's heart is through his tummy.' Undoubtedly, Dipika's culinary skills are top-notch, and the actress has been experimenting and polishing her cooking talent during this lockdown. 

Take a look at Dipika's diet meal cooked for Shoaib here: 

Dipika's love for cooking was also seen during her stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house, as the actress very lovingly cooked for all housemates. However, the lockdown has given her more time and opportunity to try out new dishes. From making biryani to baking cakes and muffins, Dipika has donned the chef's hat thoroughly. 

On the work front, she was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover (Rohit). The show went off-air in March this year. The actress is still to announce her new project, meanwhile, she is enjoying her family time. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

