Shoaib Ibrahim pens a 'heartfelt note' for former onscreen mother late Divya Bhatnagar; See post

TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday (December 7, 2020), leaving everyone shocked. The actress lost her battle to Coronavirus after battling the disease for some days. Divya bid her heavenly abode at the age of 34. Her untimely and shocking passing away has left everyone reeling in pain. Many celebrities from the Indian Television industry have taken to their social media handles to mourn Divya's unfortunate demise and share their condolences.

Shoaib Ibrahim, who worked with Divya in the show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, also penned a heartfelt note to mourn Divya's sudden demise. The actor shared a beautiful throwback picture with Divya and remembered their good times together. Divya played Shoaib's on-screen mother on the show. In the picture, Shoaib is seen resting on Divya's lap as the late actress flashed her beaming smile for the camera. An emotional Shoaib expressed how he will never forget her infectious smile. 'I will always remember you with this cute smile,' a heartbroken Shoaib wrote. Shoaib played the role of Varun Babbar in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, which aired on Zee TV. Divya essayed the character of Varun's (Shoaib) mother Basanti on the show, which went off-air in 2018.

Divya was best known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her former YRKKH co-stars including YRKKH including , , Neha Saroopa, and Nidhi Uttam also mourned her demise. Divya's best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee was among the first ones to pen an emotional note for her. In a recent post, Devoleena has also 'exposed' Divya's husband Gagan, and made some serious allegations against him.

