Shoaib Ibrahim plays song 'Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna' for wifey Dipika Kakar; Actress can't stop blushing

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have gone on a small vacation with their family. On the trip, the actor shared a special moment with her.

Shoiab Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have redefined love. Their healthy and beautiful relationship has made them their fans' favourite couple. They always share cute videos and pictures on social handles. Both are also active on Youtube and are well-known vloggers and their vlogs always shell out positive vibes. Currently, the couple has gone on a vacation after the Maharashtra government has eased down lockdown restrictions. And during this small break, the actor indulged in some special moment with his wife.

He has recorded the moment and shared it on his official Instagram stories. He wrote, ‘Feelings’ with the song ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Hai Kitna’ being played in the background. The song is originally from the film Kudrat starring Hema Malini and late actor Rajesh Khanna. In the video, we can see him sitting with mobile focussing on the actress and they enjoy a small love moment. The actor has often mentioned that he loves his wife a lot and recently in one of his vlog we saw also.

Dipika had returned from Agra where she was shooting for the serial Sasural Simar Ka 2. And on her return, she was welcomed in a special manner by her husband. He also cooked her favourite Aamras and puri. Fans adore their relationship.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

To note, the actor was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He played the role of Abhimanyu. He also made his Bollywood debut with the movie Battalion 609. His sister Saba Ibrahim is also a vlogger.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of husband Shoaib Ibrahim as he dons the Chef's hat; Asks ‘What's cooking’

Credits :Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

Share your comment ×