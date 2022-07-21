Shoaib Ibrahim on Rajveer’s role in Ajooni: I’ve never ever played such a rough & tough role before

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Sasural Simar Kha. The actor had taken a break from daily soaps for some time and was focussing on other projects. He has worked in numerous music videos in part few years. He has also appeared with his wife Dipika Kakar in music videos. The actor will now be seen in a completely new role in the show ‘Ajooni’.

With Star Bharat's new offering, ‘Ajooni’ Shoaib Ibrahim is prepared to make his long-awaited return to television following the pandemic. The actor will be seen returning to small screens with fervour and enthusiasm that is unmatched. The audience will get to observe Shoaib acting a part that is completely at odds with who he really is.

The actor claims to be very excited as he hasn’t played such a role before. Excited about his return, actor Shoaib Ibrahim says, “This has been a very challenging role for me and is still very different from my personality. Rajveer has a very different body language than Shoaib who is humble, simple and kind. Rajveer is quite impatient and stubborn than Shoaib. I’ve never ever played such rough and tough role before”.

Hoshiarpur, in Punjab, plays a vital role in Ajooni and Rajveer's narrative. The main character in Ajooni is a young woman from a middle-class household, who is quite straightforward. Rajveer, who is portrayed by Shoaib Ibrahim, is an educated Punjabi man and an obstinate son. He doesn't pay attention to anyone in front of him and enjoys the little things in life. In such a case, it will be entertaining to witness what unfolds when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, unyielding Rajveer come face to face with each other.

The daily soap 'Ajooni' will start airing on 26th July on Star Bharat.

Also read- Dipika Kakar shares a mushy pic with Shoaib Ibrahim from Eid celebration; Receives gift from her sister-in-law