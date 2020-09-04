Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS Dipika Kakar's most loved travel destination; See post

During an AMA session on Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim recently spilled the beans on a travel spot that Dipika Kakar is ever ready, and the actress's much-loved international destination will leave you amused. Read on.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love spending time in each other's company. Be it watching movies, going on rides, shopping, or enjoying a cup of tea, the couple likes to spend quality time together, and make some beautiful memories. Dipika and Shoaib also like traveling together, click pictures, and have a gala time. While the duo has a hectic schedule, they often manage to steal time and go about exploring new places. Just a few days ago, Shoaib, who loves interacting with fans, held an AMA session and revealed Dipika's most-loved travel destination.

The actor in the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram spilled the beans about wifey Dipika's most-liked international travel spot, and it is none other than Dubai. Yes, Dipika loves the city of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, which is known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture, and a lively nightlife scene. It so happened, when a fan asked Shoaib, when he will be in Dubai, the actor replied, 'Agar mein Dipika ki sunu, toh kal ko fligt leke aa jaun. (If I obey Dipika's wishes, then I would have flown down to Dubai tomorrow). She loves being there.' So yes, Shoaib revealed Dipika's best-loved travel destination, and we're impressed by her choice.

Take a look at Shoaib's reply to the fan:

To note, last year, Shoaib and Dipika had taken a romantic getaway in Dubai. From enjoying the desert safari to visiting all the famous tourist spots, Dipika and Shoaib had made the best of their Dubai trip last year. They explored and enjoyed the fountain show at Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, The Dubai Mall, and whatnot. They kept sharing pictures of their happy holidays with fans on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

