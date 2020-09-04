  1. Home
  2. tv

Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS Dipika Kakar's most loved travel destination; See post

During an AMA session on Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim recently spilled the beans on a travel spot that Dipika Kakar is ever ready, and the actress's much-loved international destination will leave you amused. Read on.
Mumbai
Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS Dipika Kakar's most loved travel destination; See postShoaib Ibrahim REVEALS Dipika Kakar's most loved travel destination; See post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love spending time in each other's company. Be it watching movies, going on rides, shopping, or enjoying a cup of tea, the couple likes to spend quality time together, and make some beautiful memories. Dipika and Shoaib also like traveling together, click pictures, and have a gala time. While the duo has a hectic schedule, they often manage to steal time and go about exploring new places. Just a few days ago, Shoaib, who loves interacting with fans, held an AMA session and revealed Dipika's most-loved travel destination. 

The actor in the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram spilled the beans about wifey Dipika's most-liked international travel spot, and it is none other than Dubai. Yes, Dipika loves the city of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, which is known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture, and a lively nightlife scene. It so happened, when a fan asked Shoaib, when he will be in Dubai, the actor replied, 'Agar mein Dipika ki sunu, toh kal ko fligt leke aa jaun. (If I obey Dipika's wishes, then I would have flown down to Dubai tomorrow). She loves being there.' So yes, Shoaib revealed Dipika's best-loved travel destination, and we're impressed by her choice. 

Take a look at Shoaib's reply to the fan: 

To note, last year, Shoaib and Dipika had taken a romantic getaway in Dubai. From enjoying the desert safari to visiting all the famous tourist spots, Dipika and Shoaib had made the best of their Dubai trip last year. They explored and enjoyed the fountain show at Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, The Dubai Mall, and whatnot. They kept sharing pictures of their happy holidays with fans on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.  

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim shuts down a fan who tries to school him for not helping Dipika Kakar in household chores

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement