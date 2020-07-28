Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS which character played by Dipika Kakar he likes the most Simar or Sonakshi

A fan recently asked Shoaib Ibrahim which is his favourite character played by wifey Dipika Kakar, Simar or Sonakshi, and his answer will melt your heart. Read on.

Dipika Kakar is one of the finest and most loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. While she has played many characters onscreen, two of her much-loved roles are Simar and Sonakshi. Fans have showered love on both the characters played by Dipika equally, but when it comes to picking their favorite, each one has a personal choice. Recently, during an AMA (Ask me anything) session on Instagram, a fan asked Shoaib Ibrahim, which of Dipika's character did he like more, and his answer will melt your heart.

The fan asked Shoaib to reveal his favourite among Dipika's on-screen characters Simar or Sonakshi, and his reply has won captured many hearts. The actor replied, 'Any day Simar, after all, we met there.' Dipika and Shoaib were co-stars on Colors TV's popular show Sasural Simar, wherein Shoaib played Dipika's on-screen husband Prem Bharadwaj. The two fell in love with each other there, and later turned soulmates by tying the knot in February 2018.

Dipika essayed the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover aka Dr. Rohit Sippy. The show went off-air in March this year, leaving Ronakshi fans disheartened. Ever since KHKT's abrupt ending, fans are missing Dipika on the small screen.

Another fan asked Shoaib 'what makes him happy' and yet again the handsome hunk gave a sweet answer leaving everyone go 'aww'. He stated, 'My wife (Dipika Kakar), and smiling faces of my family members.'

Take a look at Shoaib's sweet replies here:

Which character essayed by Dipika onscreen do you like the most, Simar from Sasural Simar Ka or Sonakshi from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Are you missing the talented actress on your TV screens? Let us know in the comment section below.

