Shoaib Ibrahim’s father undergoes surgery after suffering a brain stroke; Dipika Kakar asks fans for prayers

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Shoaib Ibrahim has recently shared the news of his father being admitted to a hospital. The actor’s father has undergone intensive surgery after he suffered a brain stroke on Sunday night. His father was sent to ICU, and the family is now waiting and praying for the improvement of his health. Shoaib has shared a post on his social media about the health condition of his father. His wife and actress, Dipika Kakar has reshared the post as she asked for 'wishes and prayers' from fans.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar reshared the post of her hubby on social media. The post read, “Need your prayers and strength once again!!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unko theek kar dein.” The actress has urged her fans to pray for the health and happiness of her family.

See post here-

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were cast as the lead pair. They fell in love while working on the show and started dating. The couple got married in the year 2018 and have been enjoying marital bliss. They are very active on social media and often share pictures and videos of the fun times they have with their families. The actress Dipika Kakar shares a very strong bond with Shoaib’s family and often gives glimpses of her closeness on her YouTube channel.

