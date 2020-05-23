  1. Home
Shoaib Ibrahim sends his wishes on ‘Alvida Jummah’; Pens a note of gratitude on this special occasion

Shoaib Ibrahim, who has been spending the quarantine break with his wife Dipika Kakar, has extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Alvida Jummah.
The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and there has been a sense of gratitude across the nation as we all wait for Eid. Although the Ramadan celebrations and Eid preparations have been a sombre affair this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country which has infected over 1.2 lakh people, the feeling of this holy occasion was intact as people prayed for the better future in this crisis situation. Interestingly, this Friday marked that last jummah of Ramadan which is known as the ‘Alvida Jummah’.

It is a special day of Ramadan as Muslims perform the prayer of goodbye bidding adieu to the holy month. On his holy occasion, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim also sent his wishes his fans and shared dashing pictures in traditional attire. In the pictures, the Sasural Simar Ka actor looked dapper in his grey coloured kurta and pyjama which he had paired with a golden jacket. Shoaib captioned the pictures with a special note of gratitude and wrote, “Ya Allah I Know I Am Not Perfect, But Thank you For Loving Me Anyway. #alvidajummahmubarak.”

Take a look Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest post on Alvida Jummah:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ya Allah I Know I Am Not Perfect, But Thankyou For Loving Me Anyway. #alvidajummahmubarak

To note, Shoaib has been spending this lockdown break with his wife Dipika Kakar and his family and has been making the most of this time by spending time with each other. In fact, the Sasural Simar Ka couple has been sharing beautiful pictures from the quarantine moments as they celebrated the holy month of Ramadan.

