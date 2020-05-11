Shoaib Ibrahim shares an endearing picture with the 'Queen' of his house Dipika Kakar; Take a look

Shoaib Ibrahim shared an adorable picture with wifey Dipika Kakar as he called her the 'Queen of his house' and their cuteness will melt your heart. Check it out.

It is said, 'Love is a complex feeling.' But there's one couple in the Telly world who makes it look so simple and beautiful. We're are talking about none other than our beloved Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The Sasural Simar Ka stars had a rather difficult beginning to their journey of love, but they conquered it all. The two showed the world that if 'love is true' nothing is impossible, and nothing can stop you from being together. The duo has truly set an example of 'true and pure love' for many couples out there.

It's been 2 years of togetherness for Shoaib and Dipika, but their affection towards each other is still so new and fresh. They are madly-in-love with one another and don't shy off from showing it to the world. They keep sharing pictures and videos of their cute moments with their fans on social media and inspire others to love like there's no tomorrow. Yesterday was no different. Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of another adorable moment with her wifey Dipika and it is winning hearts all over.

The handsome actor shared an enchanting picture with Dipika, wherein the two look beautiful in their traditional attires. While Dipika looks gorgeous in a golden-yellow suit, Shoaib looks dapper in a black pathani. The candid photo has them having a hearty laugh together and it is all things cute. The photo speaks volumes of their bond and chemistry. But what caught our attention is Shoaib's utterly sweet caption.

He captioned the endearing photo with a pleasing note, as he wrote, 'Make your wife smile because a married woman in Islam is called Rabbaitul bait, means Queen of home.' Well, with this photo Shoaib truly proved that he Dipika is not only the Queen on his hearts but also his house, and it surely has melted our hearts.

Take a look at Shoaika's picture here:

Meanwhile, the cutesy couple is enjoying their at home with each other amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

