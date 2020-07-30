Shoaib Ibrahim shares a fun loving PICTURE with Dipika Kakar as he talks about their 'relationship'

Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his social media handle to share an endearing picture with wifey Dipika Kakar as he got philosophical about their relationship. Take a look.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar share a pure and loving relationship. They are touted as one of the 'best couples' of the Indian Television industry. From meeting on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka to falling in love and declaring it to the world, Dipika and Shoaib's have proved that true love exists. The duo never shies away from expressing their love on social media, and often share mushy pictures with each other. Recently, Shoaib posted an endearing photo with his beautiful wifey Dipika as he got philosophical about their relationship.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a fun-loving picture Dipika, wherein they are seen spending some quality time in each other's company. The duo got all goofy as they relaxed at their home enjoying a cup of beverage together over some conversations. Along with this adorable picture, Shoaib penned his feelings about their bond. He wrote, 'Hum kya hai sirf hum hi jaante hai, log humare baare mein sirf andaaza hi laga sakte hain (What we are only we know, others can only make guesses about who we are).'

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's beautiful photo here:

Recently, Shoaib conducted an AMA session, wherein a fan asked him what makes keeps him happy, to which he replied, 'My wife and my family members.' The couple tied the knot in February 2018, and since then have been giving 'couple goals' to everyone with their camaraderie.

On the work front, Shoaib was last seen on television in Ishq Main Marjawan, Dipika's show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum alongside Karan V Grover. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

