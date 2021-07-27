Shoaib Ibrahim shares health updates of his father and thanks fans for their prayers

The Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim had shared yesterday about the surgery of his father. He shared on his social media story about his father suffering a brain stroke on Sunday evening. He shared that his father was taken into ICU for emergency surgery. He had asked his fans to pray for the well-being of his father. On Tuesday morning, the actor shared the health update of his father after the surgery.

The actor shared the health update as he interacted with his fans through his stories and thanked them for their prayers. He shared details of his father’s health as he told that he has not met his father much after the surgery and that he is under observation for the next 72 hours. He shared, “The next 72 hours after brain stroke are critical. Patients with such conditions are kept under observation in the ICU so probably he will be there tomorrow and day after as well. My dad has a clot in his brain and it is a small one but the place where it has formed is an issue of concern. His left side is paralysed. There is also issue in his speech. I’m unable to meet him since he is the ICU and we are not allowed there. I am there with him in the hospital. I meet him twice in a day, once in the morning and then in the evening. Please keep us in your prayers.”

The actor was last seen in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan and he had also appeared in a music video with his wife Dipika Kakar named ‘Yaar Dua’.



