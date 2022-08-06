Shoaib Ibrahim showers birthday love on wifey Dipika Kakar, surprises her with cake at Burj Khalifa; PICS

Dipika Kakar turned a year older today, on the 6th of August. On the special occasion, her hubby and actor Shoaib Ibrahim planned the sweetest surprise for her. The lovebirds are currently in Dubai, where they are ringing in the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ birthday. And now, a few moments back, Shoaib took to his social media space and shared glimpses of how they celebrated the day. Posting a slew of photos with Dipika, he also penned down a lovely note for her, expressing his love. Scroll down to read further.

Shoaib Ibrahim surprises wifey Dipika Kakar on her birthday

Some time back, Shoaib took to Instagram and shared a few mushy pictures with Dipika from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai. In the photos, the birthday queen could be seen looking absolutely gorgeous, as she donned a pretty white salwar suit with red flowers on it. Her hair was left open, and she accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings. In the first picture, Dipika could be seen posing with a plate of delectable-looking cake. In the next two photos, one can also see Shoaib with her. He also gave her a peck on her forehead in the third and last photo.

Sharing these photos, Shoaib wrote a sweet note for Dipika too. It read, “And its ur birthday today. Just ita hi kahunga Thankyou Bachcha for everything that u have given to me and to my family. Ye chhote se surprises sirf isliye ki aapko bata saku ki aap mere liye kya mayne rakhti ho (red heart emoji) And yes maine apna promise poora kiya (hi-five) I love you and happy birthday (party cap)”

Adorable, isn’t it?

Take a look:

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot on 22nd February, 2018. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the duo opened up about their love and bond with each other. “I feel in life, nothing is perfect. But to love the other persons’ imperfections takes you forward in the direction of being perfect. So we love each other, and we love each others’ flaws too, and that’s probably one of the reasons why our relationship even today is the same as it was some four-five years back,” said Shoaib.

