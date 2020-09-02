Shoaib Ibrahim shuts down a fan who tries to school him for not helping Dipika Kakar in household chores

Shoaib Ibrahim gave a fitting reply to a fan who asked him why he does not help wifey Dipika Kakar in household chores as she does everything by her own. Here's how the actor responded.

Shoaib Ibrahim is an avid social media user. The actor loves interacting with fans and being all candid. He often holds quick 'Ask Me Anything' sessions on his Instagram handle, wherein he makes sure to reply to fans queries and requests about almost anything, personal and professional. While Shoaib tries his best to keep things happy and happening, unfortunately, he always encounters with some fan who tries to question his relationship with his wife Dipika Kakar. And this is what happened exactly recently.

Yesterday (September 1, 2020), the actor decided to conduct another AMA session and get chatty with fans. His followers asked him questions from diet plans, travel plans, some tips to run life smoothly, and more. However, there was one particular fan who went to personal in Dipika and Shoaib's married life. The fan tried to school Shoaib for not helping wifey Dipika in house chores, and the actor shut the fan down with a befitting reply.

The fan wrote, 'Bhai (Brother) why don't you help Dipika in household chores? She always does everything alone.' Shoaib responded to this saying, 'Behan (Sister) I am glad you know about our lives more than us!' Well, Shoaib is known to maintain his calm and composure while hitting back any people who unnecessarily point fingers at his relationship with Dipika.

Take a look a Shoaib's reply here:

To note, Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka. The duo first became friends, and gradually fell in love. They got hitched in a traditional ceremony in February 2018, and since then have been giving 'couple goals' to everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

