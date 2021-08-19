Shoaib Ibrahim slams netizen for accusing him of stealing the privacy of his wifey Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar is married to the actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress recently took to her social media to reply to the trolls who raised questions on her privacy and also spoke against her family. The couple went live on YouTube to address the negative comments.

The situation occurred when Shoaib’s unwell father was shifted to their bedroom and they shifted to the guest room. Shoaib’s father was recently discharged after almost three months, due to a brain stroke. Dipika spoke in the interview, “Sharam karo tum log (Have some shame).” Shoaib, who was comparatively calmer, revealed that he has been receiving messages on being unfair to Dipika. “Uski privacy le li (You have taken her privacy). These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

She added, “I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern.” Talking about the topic of modernisation, Shoaib said, “If modernisation means that you do not love your family or take care of them, then we are happy being old school.”

The couple also shared the reason for Dipika not taking up more acting opportunities and staying at home. Shoaib said, “Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai.” Dipika added that she can manage both easily.