Shoaib Ibrahim strums the guitar for romantic songs and Dipika Kakar can't stop blushing; Watch video

Shoaib Ibrahim made wifey Dipika Kakar's birthday extra special by playing the guitar and singing some pleasing songs for her, and the actress was overwhelmed with it. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one couple from the Indian Television industry, who have redefined the meaning of true love and companionship. From being each other's best friends to being partners in crime, they have shown many how a 'real couple' is. The two can do anything and everything to keep each other happy and bring a smile on the other's face. On August 6 (2020), Dipika celebrated her birthday and hubby Shoaib went all out to make it 'extra special' for her.

From baking a cake to decorating the house to making her favorite pasta, Shoaib put his best foot forward to make Dipika's birthday memorable. Now, the handsome hunk has revealed that he also turned a musician for his ladylove on her special day. Shoaib, who loves to play the guitar, strummed it on Dipika's birthday as he sang a few romantic melodies, especially for her. Shoaib dedicated some heart-touching songs for her and enhanced the mood of the evening.

In the video, Shoaib can be singing some Bollywood famous old tracks. While Dipika is blushing throughout and praising Shoaib's skills, their loved ones are seen enjoying the music. The actor also mentioned that he is extremely delighted that whatever surprises he had planned for Dipika's birthday were successful, and the birthday girl was super happy with it.

For the very first time, Shoaib had baked a chocolaty cake for Dipika all by himself, leaving her speechless. Aren't they totally adorable? What are your thoughts about Shoaika's bond and chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

