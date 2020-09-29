Shoaib Ibrahim takes help from Arijit Singh to express his love for Dipika Kakar; Check out the romantic post

Shoaib Ibrahim channelled his inner Arijit Singh to express his love for wifey Dipika Kakar in his latest post and it is too romantic to miss. Take a look.

'Expressing love and making your partner feel special is important,' and Shoaib Ibrahim knows how to do it right each time. It was only recently that the actor gave a glimpse to fans about how he arranged a romantic dinner date for wifey Dipika Kakar while they were on a family outing in Lonavala. Now, Shoaib's recent mushy social media post with Dipika has left all Shoaika fans in awe.

In his recent post, Shoaib has expressed his love for Dipika in the cutest, sweetest, and most romantic way. He took inspiration from Bollywood's most romantic singer, Arijit Singh, to shower love on Dipika. Shoaib shared an adorable photo with Dipika and went 'Teri muskurahatein hai taaqat meri.' Yes, he took help from Arijit's romantic song 'Humdard' from Ek Villain starring and . Within moments, Shoaib's post caught Shoaika's attention, and they couldn't stop gushing over their bond.

In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee together in a scenic view. Both, Dipika and Shoaib have a sweet smile on their faces, and the actress just cannot take off her eyes from hubby Shoaib. Dipika seems to be lost in Shoaib's cuteness, and the picture is just too romantic to be missed. Shoaib looks dapper in a denim shirt and black jeans, while Dipika looks gorgeous in a white kurta and no-makeup look.

Take a look at Shoaib's romantic post here:

To note, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in February 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony, and since then have been giving 'couple goals.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

