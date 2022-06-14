Shoaib Ibrahim walks down memory lane, shares throwback PIC of first wedding anniversary with Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular and loved couples in the entertainment industry. They met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. The duo then tied the knot in 2018 and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this year. The couple may not be active on television but their stardom continues. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Both are actively sharing videos on YouTube that get lots of love. The couple often share glimpses from their personal life to keep fans entertained and updated.

Shoaib who enjoys a massive fan following held a Ask Me session with his fans. One of his loved ones asked him to share the first wedding anniversary picture of him and Dipika. The actor walked down memory lane and shared the throwback snap in the stories section of Instagram. Dipika and Shoaib looked adorable as ever in the photograph.

Check post here:

A few days, Shoaib made headlines when he announced that he bought his first house in Mumbai with wife Dipika Kakar. The actor had shared the news on his official YouTube channel. The couple even credited their fans for always supporting them and showering so much love on them.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Sasural Simar Ka 2. Apart from Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika and Shoaib have worked in several music video together including Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0, Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan, Yaar Dua, Toota Tara, and others. Shoaib and Dipika recently launched their own production house named Qalb Entertainment.

