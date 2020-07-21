  1. Home
Shoaib Ibrahim's EPIC reply to a fan who asked if Dipika Kakar cooks food will leave you in splits

During a recent AMA session on Instagram a fan asked Shoaib Ibrahim if Dipika Kakar 'actually' cooks food at home, and his reply will make you ROFL. Read on to know more.
Dipika Kakar is a perfect 'homemaker' apart from being a talented actress. She knows how to keep everyone in her family happy. Whether it's her husband or her mother-in-law, Dipika gives her best to put a smile on their faces. While we've all appreciated her for her amazing acting chops, Dipika's culinary skills are also top-notch. From making an ideal Eid meal to baking cakes on loved one's birthdays to cooking hubby's special omelet, when Dipika wears the chef's hat, she is sure to nail the dish. 

However, in a recent AMA (Ask me anything) session on Instagram, a fan asked Shoaib Ibrahim a weird question about Dipika's cooking skills, and the actor gave a savage answer. The fan asked, 'Does Dipika ma'am actually cook food at home?' To which, Shoaib replied, 'No, I'll tell you a secret! It is Dipika's spirit that cooks food for all of us. Don't reveal this huge secret to anyone okay?' Well, Shoaib's humourous and witty reply has surely left many in splits. And it seems that the fan might by now be convinced about Dipika's exemplary cooking talent. 

Shoaib was bombarded with a number of questions on fitness, lockdown, his guitar playing skills, family time, and more. But, a fan has a special request, where he asked Shoaib to share an adorable picture with his wife. Like dotting and loving husband, Shoiab obliged to the fans' request and shared a cute throwback picture, where the two were enjoying a cup of tea or coffee together. 

Take a look at Shoaib's replies here: 

Meanwhile, the two got married in February 2018, and since then, whenever the couple comes in one frame, all fans can think about is ‘goals’! What are your thoughts on Shoaib's reply? Let us know in the comment section below. 

