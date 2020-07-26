  1. Home
Shoaib Ibrahim's fan asks if he wasn't married to Dipika Kakar which actress would he marry? Here's his reply

Shoaib Ibrahim yet again interacted with fans with on social media via an 'AMA' session. A fan asked the actor if he hadn't tied the knot with Dipika Kakar, which actress would he get married to, and his reply will melt your hearts. Read on.
Shoaib Ibrahim's fan asks if he wasn't married to Dipika Kakar which actress would he marry? Here's his replyShoaib Ibrahim's fan asks if he wasn't married to Dipika Kakar which actress would he marry? Here's his reply
Shoaib Ibrahim loves interacting and chatting with fans on social media, and the actor's frequent 'AMA' sessions are proof of that. The Sasural Simar Ka actor is known to answer fan questions quite candidly, as he often conducts 'Ask me anything' sessions on his Instagram handle. Every time he asks fans to go all out and ask whatever they feel like, they bombard Shoaib with multiple questions ranging from professional to personal to family life. And there's always someone wanting to know about his bond and camaraderie with wifey Dipika Kakar. 

Recently, the handsome hunk yet again got chatty with fans as he answered various questions. A fan who asked a tricky question to Shoaib about marriage and it has caught everyone's attention. The fan asked if he wouldn't have been married to Dipika Kakar, which actress would he have tied the knot with, the actor answered it with his wit and won hearts. He replied, 'Why an actress? I would have waited for a unique person to enter my life, just like Dipika ji.' Well, we must say, Shoaib has the art of handling the trickiest of questions with much ease, and his replies melt our hearts. 

When another fan asked Shoaib for his advice to convince parents to let him/her marry the love of his life, he had an important message to give. The fan asked, 'If parents are not ready to let you marry a person of your choice, then what can be done? Please help.' To this Shoaib replied, 'We should try to convince them because without parents blessings a person will never be able to live a happy life.' 

Take a look at Shoaib's posts here: 

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in February 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They met on Sasural Simar Ka sets, fell in love, and ultimately became soulmates. What are your thoughts on Shoaib's replies? Let us know in the comment section below. 

