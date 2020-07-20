  1. Home
Shoaib Ibrahim's reply when asked if Dipika Kakar gives equal time to her parents as in laws wins fans' heart

A fan recently asked Shoaib Ibrahim if Dipika Kakar spends equal time with her own parents as she does with her in-laws and it will melt your heart. Here's what he said.
1882 reads Mumbai
Shoaib Ibrahim's reply when asked if Dipika Kakar gives equal time to her parents as in laws wins fans' heart
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adored couples in the Indian Television industry. With their pure bond and exceptional camaraderie, Shoiaka has made many fans believe in 'true love and marriage.' The two have been giving 'couple goals' to many with their chemistry. Ever since Dipika tied the knot with Shoaib, we've got to see a different of her, wherein she plays the role of an ideal daughter-in-law, loving wife, and caring bhabhi too. While fans love Dipika for her acting prowess, her simple, sweet, and relatable real-life after marriage, has made many heads turn. 

From fulfilling hubby Shoaib's demands to taking care of all the members of her family, Dipika has proved that she is the 'perfect' bahu. Both, Shoaib and Dipika share a warm bond with their family and are often seen having a gala time with their loved ones. From cooking to baking to making special meals and more, the actress is seen going all out to win her in-laws' hearts and make them feel special. She shares a close bond with her mother-in-law something that is rarely seen in today's society, and pictures of Dipika's happy married life often go viral on social media. 

Recently, Shoaib conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on his Instagram handle, wherein he was bombarded with many questions from fans about fitness, quarantine, lockdown, and more. But, one question that caught everyone's eye was when a fan asked him if Dipika Kakar gives equal time to her parents as in-laws, and Shoaib's reply to it has won fan's heart. Like a dotting husband, Shoaib wrote, 'I am proud of the balance that she maintains.' Well, this surely proves that Shoaib is a proud husband. 

Take a look at Shoaib's reply to the fan here: 

The duo met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka. They got married in February 2018 in a traditional wedding, and have been living a happy life ever since. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

