Should Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah find a new Dayaben and replace Disha Vakani? COMMENT

Disha Vakani's re entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Dayaben continues to be a mystery, do you want to see a replacement of the actress on the show? Yes or No? Take take the poll and let us know

If there's one question that is going on in every Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans' mind, it is 'When will Dayaben aka Disha Vakani comeback?' It has been close to three years since Disha Vakani took a maternity break from TMKOC, and ever since then, fans have been waiting for her return. Many times there have been reports about Disha's grand comeback to TMKOC, but nothing has ever materialized, leaving fan disappointed. With her acting prowess and antics, Disha as Daya has craved her special place in the hearts of viewers.

From September 2017 to date, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes, and her absence somewhere affecting the show. Fans of the comedy-drama and Disha have multiple times taken to social media to request her to come back and spread her magic onscreen again but in vain. Disha's re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still continues to be a 'huge' mystery, with neither the makers having any firm answer on it, nor has the actress ever made any statement confirming or declining her return to the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta QUIT the show due to production issues?

Just a few days ago, in a shocking piece of news, two actors from the TMKOC bid adieu to the show, and makers have replaced them with new faces. We're talking about Neha Mehta aka Anjali and Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, who have opted-out of the show. While Sunayana Fozdar has walked into Neha Mehta's shoes, Balwinder Singh Suri has taken Gurucharan Singh's position in TMKOC.

With so much suspense and unclarity about Disha Vakani's return as Daya on the show, should Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers find a new Dayaben and replace Disha Vakani? Should Disha Vakani be replaced as Dayaben in TMKOC? Yes or No? What are your thoughts on the same? Take the poll and let us know your opinion in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×