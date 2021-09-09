Shraddha Arya addresses engagement rumours, shares 'age is not a factor in showbiz now'

Kundli Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya recently became very popular on the internet as she had posted a picture on her social, where she is seen flaunting an engagement ring. Seeing the ring, her fans had showered her with questions about her relationship status. She had finally shared with ETimes TV that she is not engaged, and she has just endorsed a brand.

Talking about her relationship status, she said, “I am single and have been for a long time. The pandemic has not been a great time to be single (laughs). But honestly, the last one year has taught me to be grateful for a lot of things. I had posted a picture of a ring and people assumed I was engaged. But I was just endorsing a brand. Yes, I do want to find a life partner and get married. The search for a companion is not on the back burner, but I haven’t found anyone.”

The actress was seen getting engaged to Alam Makkar in the show Nach Baliye 9, but she later confessed that it was all just a part of the show. She said they were just seeing if things work out between them. She revealed that she had not even met his family or seen his house, but too much was read into the situation.

Shraddha shared that she was busy shooting for south films for the last few years, but presently she is enjoying the track of her daily soap. She said, “This is a great time to be part of showbiz. Age is no longer a factor and people are playing lead roles at any age now. Now, an actress can choose when she wants to choose a project or take a break and not worry about age coming in the way. Whether it is web, TV, or films, content is getting exciting for actors and I am happy about it. I did a few south films, but currently, my show has found a connection with audiences, so there is no other place I would like to be.”

