Shraddha Arya alerts fans about Rahul Nagal’s fake account, says ‘my husband is NOT on Instagram’

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in a dreamy wedding back in the month of November. Ever since then, her vacation pictures with husband Rahul have set the internet ablaze. However, recently, Sharddha Arya stumbled upon a fake social media account of Rahul and immediately without wasting any time, she quickly took to social media to alert her fans about the same.

Sharing the link of the account on her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, “Spread the word, guys”. She added, “Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site.” Take a look at the screenshot shared by her below:

Speaking of Shraddha Arya's husband, Rahul reportedly works in the navy. A source of Hindustan Times claimed that the actor’s husband is a low-key guy who prefers to stay away from social media. Reportedly, the Kundali Bhagya star’s marriage was arranged by her family. Speaking of the wedding, Shraddha Arya got hitched with Rahul on November 16. The wedding photos of the star went insanely viral on the internet.

