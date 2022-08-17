Shraddha Arya and husband Rahul Nagal lock lips at the actress' birthday celebration; PICS

Shraddha Arya has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in several popular shows. At present, she plays the main lead character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and has been entertaining the fans with her acting chops. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them with glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

Today, on 17th August, Sharddha celebrates her 35th birthday, and on this occasion, the actress has jetted off with her husband Rahul Nagal to a special location to make this day a memorable one. Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her birthday celebration. In these photos, she looks gorgeous as she is dressed in a white dress and holds a big red roses bouquet. Shraddha's friends are also present to accompany her and Rahul during the celebration. In one of the clips shared in this post, we can also see Shraddha and Rahul adorably locking lips and painting the town red with their PDA.

Sharing this, she captioned, "Thank You God For Everything! #HappyBirthdayToMe #17thAugust".

On the personal front, Shraddha Arya left everyone surprised by announcing her wedding with Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a common friend and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realised their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

On the work front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar and a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.

