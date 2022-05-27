Shraddha Arya and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Reports

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most popular dance reality shows on TV screens and it enjoys a massive fan following. In the show, several celebrities enter the show as contestants and have to dance their best to win the competition. The celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer. The celebs perform, and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes, they move to next round or get eliminated. After 9 successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year.

The last season of the show was telecasted in 2016-2017 and now the channel is back with the new season. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The show has had nine successful seasons. Post that the makers of the show decided to scrap it owing to low TRPs. It was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. As per sources of Telly Chakkar, Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta, and Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit kaur Ahluwalia aka Meher are reportedly approached for the dancing reality show.

Earlier, it was reported by Telly Chakkar, that Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show. Along with them Raghav Juyal, Erica Fernandes and Adaa khan too have been approached for the show. Well, the show is expected to go on air around August.

