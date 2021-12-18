Shraddha Arya to Ankita Lokhande: Actors who got married in 2021

The year 2021 started with the on-going pandemic, but the second half of the year has brought good news to many actors as they got married. Numerous television celebrities also got married and entered the new phase of their lives. With the wedding season going on, actors who could not tie the knot last year, also scheduled their wedding for this year. Here are the popular TV actors who got married in 2021.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar- Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 fame Disha Parmar got married to her long-time boyfriend and ace singer Rahul Vaidya on 16th July.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal- Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to naval officer Rahul Nagal on 16th November.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors had been dating for some time and the couple got married on 30 November at Neil’s hometown Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari- Tera Yaar Hu Main actress had been dating Anugrah for 8 years and had planned to get married last year. Owing to the pandemic situation, they postponed their wedding for this year.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain- Pavitra Rishta fame got married to her longtime beau Vicky Jain in a grand way. The couple tied the knot on 14th December.

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia- The TV actors tied the knot on 28th November in the traditional Sikh ceremony. The cast of Kundali Bhagya was seen enjoying the wedding of the couple.

Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza had a destination wedding at Jaipur. Her wedding was attended by friends and former co-stars Divyanka Tripathi and Krishna Mukherjee.