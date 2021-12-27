Shraddha Arya is a 'beach bum for life' as she drops sizzling pics from her exotic Maldivian honeymoon

Popular actress Shraddha Arya had got married last month in a grand affair, with the presence of her friends and family. The actress is presently enjoying her post-marriage phase and had recently jetted off to their honeymoon to the Maldives. Shraddha Arya is enjoying her vacation at the beach and has been offering a glimpse of it on social media. She had shared a few pictures of her romantic dinner and beach visits.

Shraddha had shared pictures on social media as she posed in a cute floral dress and a hat. She is seen enjoying herself at the beaches of Maldives. She had worn a strappy short dress along with her chooda and hoops. She had shared several pictures from the beach and her face is glowing with happiness. She captioned, “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!! Hideaway beach resort is a beautiful and naturally exclusive island in Maldives. Hideaway is special with its natural and beautiful house reef snorkelling, it is north from male as well. The lagoon has a channel, dark blue, rich in Marine life especially dolphins, turtles and manta rays. All the seasons have crystal white sand beach around the island.”

See post here-

Shraddha Arya had also shared a few glimpses into her romantic dinner on her Instagram stories. She had shared a picture of them with champagne and in another post, she is seen dancing on the beach in a beautiful green dress.

Shraddha Arya had been dating naval officer Rahul Nagal for almost a year and they decided to tie the knot on November 16, 2021. The pre-wedding functions and wedding was attended by her friends and cast members of her show Kundali Bhagya. The show has taken a two-year leap and has brought some new twists to the plot.



