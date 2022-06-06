Shraddha Arya can't let go of her hubby Rahul Nagal in new PICS; Fan says 'Do KKK next year'

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and others. She is currently part of the famous daily soap Kundali Bhagya with Dheeraj Dhoopar. For those unaware, the actress got married to naval-based officer Rahul Nagal in November last year. Since, their marriage, the couple often stays in long-distance owing to work commitments. Shraddha enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she gives glimpses of her personal and professional lives on social media.

Speaking of which, Shraddha recently got reunited with her main man Rahul. She shared adorable photos with her on Instagram. The duo looked cute as they hugged each other. While sharing the snaps, the actress wrote, "Near & Far, Closer Together." As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. They also expressed their desire to see Shraddha in the next season of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi.

See Shraddha Arya's post here:

See fans' comments here:

Recently, Shraddha bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai. She wanted to stay closer to her parents' house and therefore made this heavy purchase. The actress was very enthusiastic about doing the interiors of her house and had hired an interior designer for it. However, the actress was taken aback when she realised that the designer she hired had conned her. Shraddha reported that the designer ran away with her money too. She took to her social media to express her disbelief and anger over this issue.

In an interview with Etimes, she said, "I was looking for an interior designer online that's when I found him. I hired him to do my house after I got married in November last year. He had promised to finish the work in four months but it took longer than that. The amount he quoted was in lakhs and I have already paid him around 95% of that. Now he has gone away with my money as well as all the material that I had bought for the house."

