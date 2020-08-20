Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday with co stars on the sets of Kundali Bhagya; Watch VIDEO

Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya recently had some fun time on the sets. She celebrated her birthday with great pomp and show along with the co-stars.

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. The actress has been an instrumental part of various shows and won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting skills. We cannot move forward without having mentioned that her utter beauty and unique style statements have a separate fan base! Shraddha is an avid social media user too and often keeps on treating her fans with numerous candid pictures, videos, and other related stuff.

This stunning diva of telly town turned a year older a few days back. Shraddha recently celebrated her birthday with the team of Kundali Bhagya yet again. The actress has given a glimpse of the celebrations on a video through Instagram. She looks stunning in an embellished red lehenga as she gets ready to cut the cake. The rest of the star cast including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and others also join her. A few of them also try pulling her leg in between thereby leaving everyone in splits.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. She has been paired up opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show who plays Karan. The two of them have won the hearts of the audience through their on-screen chemistry. As for the show, it happens to be a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya featuring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. As of now, both the shows have been faring well at the TRP charts too.

