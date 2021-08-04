Shraddha Arya channels her inner desi girl as she grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's song; WATCH

Shraddha Arya, who is better known for her performance in the show Kundali Bhagya, will be soon seen in a music video with Karan Kundrra. They have recently completed the shooting of the song. And now she has shared a video of her in which she is seen dancing to one of ’s song. The actress looking stunning in an ethnic attire. She is seen dancing to the song ‘Zaalima Main Kehlayi’ from the film Raees.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, “Tera Kasoor Aur Zaalima Mai Kehlayi.” In the video, she is seen wearing a black lehenga with golden and red work on it. She has paired her lehenga with a red deep-neck blouse which has golden work on it. The actress has completed the look by styling her hair in semi-curls. She has opted for gold makeup and wore a long pearl necklace as an accessory.

As soon as she posted the video, fans started dropping comments and called her ‘Beautiful’. Her co-star, Karan Kundrra also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Click here to view the video:

Coming back to the show Kundali Bhagya, the current track is showing that Preeta has come to know that she cannot become a mother and is very upset. She has not been informed about this to Karan as he is very excited about having their kid. It will be interesting to see how will she inform him? The show is planning to take a leap.

Also Read: 5 times Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya proved that her fashion game is on point