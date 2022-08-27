Shraddha Arya confirms she isn't a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Shares ‘It is difficult to juggle two shows’

Shraddha Arya is a prominent name in the telly industry and she has been part of numerous TV shows. The actress has been playing the lead in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya for the last more than 5 years. Her pairing with Dheeraj Dhoopar had a wide fan following on social media. Dheeraj is presently seen as one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and there were speculations about Shraddha Arya also being part of the show. The actress has finally shared that she is not part of the dance show.

In an Instagram story shared by the actress, she said that she hardly gets any time for herself after the show shoot. She added that she will not be able to give her best if she does two shows at the same time. Shraddha shared, “I know you're all sad (my fans & followers). But, it's true .. I'm NOT part of Jhalak 10. I know you wish for my best but please know, right now after giving 24 days to Kundali and meager 6 days to myself & my married life .. I'm not left with anytime to spend elsewhere. I could make my life really difficult and juggle two shows but then I wouldn't be able to give any of the two my best. Also, If I do Jhalak then I got to win Jhalak ;) Hope you all will understand!”

See her story here-

Shraddha Arya surprised her fans some days back, as she confirmed her presence in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature. She had also shared a video of herself where she is seen in conversation with Karan Johar.

