Shraddha Arya cradles her belly in new body-positivity video, no, she's not pregnant; WATCH

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. The actress not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans.

Shraddha has an active presence on her social media handle and regularly posts pictures and videos for her fans. Today, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle and her fans and friends can't stop laughing at it. In fact she hilariously teased a few as in the video, she is seen embracing her belly. Sharing this clip, Shraddha captioned, "I’m Not Fat I’m Bloated!!!". As soon as this video was up, netizens were left in splits and couldn't stop laughing at the video. Her friends too assumed that the actress was pregnant and dropped funny comments on Shraddha's video.

On the personal front, the stunning actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

Shraddha Arya's professional commitment:

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.

