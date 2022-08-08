Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora, Anjum Fakih & others attend Kundali Bhagya success party; Video

Kundali Bhagya team had a great time year as the whole team came together for the celebration of the success of the show. The grand celebration was attended by numerous actors from the show. At the party, Shraddha Arya was seen having a gala time with Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Jaura, Anjum Fakih and many other co-stars from the show. The actors looked fabulous as they dressed their best for the event. As per the stories and video shared by the actors they are seen having a gala time.

The success party of Kundali Bhagya was attended by numerous cast members including Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Jaura, Anjum Fakih, Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani, and numerous others. Shradddha Arya looked like a fashion diva in a white corset-style off-shoulder dress with a side slit in the lower half. Her hair was in a bun and she accessorized her looks with an elegant studded necklace. Dheeraj sported a red sweatshirt and black denims. Anjum Fakih looked stunning in a black corset-style crop top along with an oversized jacket. Shakti Arora arrived with his wife, Neha Saxena.

Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead in the daily soap Kundali Bhagya, surprised her fans as she confirmed her presence in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature. She re-shared an Instagram story where she was conversing with director Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

